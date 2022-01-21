Left Menu

Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:28 IST
Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in a virtual meeting on Friday shared concerns about China's practices in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the White House said.

The two leaders also resolved "to push back" against China's attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and South China Sea, the White House said.

In the 90-minute call, Biden and Kishida also discussed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, the White House said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022