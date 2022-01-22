Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan moves SC seeking interim bail to campaign in UP Polls

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In his plea, Khan stated that the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these remaining three bail applications so as to ensure that the petitioner is incarcerated during the State Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 and cannot join in the election campaign for his party.

In his bail plea, Azam Khan has also mentioned that he has been named as an accused in various cases and despite this, the petitioner has been able to secure bail in other cases pending against him. He said that he is not able to secure bail in three criminal cases as the State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these three matters.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases registered against him. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

