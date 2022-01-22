Left Menu

CPI(M) to work on strengthening people's struggles against Modi govt: Yechury

The CPIM would work towards strengthening peoples struggles to unseat the Modi government as the Constitution, democracy, communal harmony and others have come under attack in the present NDA regime, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.In the coming days, this type of danger to the countrys Constitution, democracy, communal harmony, social justice, Centre-State relations, the answer to all these is strengthening peoples struggles.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:40 IST
CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo)
  India

''In the coming days, this type of danger to the country's Constitution, democracy, communal harmony, social justice, Centre-State relations, the answer to all these is strengthening people's struggles. Our experience has shown this,'' he said in a virtual address to the CPI(M) Telangana unit's conference.

The party's national conference to be held in April in Kerala would take decisions on strengthening the struggles while the Telangana unit would take a view on the tactics to be adopted, he said.

Ousting the Modi government to save the country is inevitable, he claimed. This would happen by strengthening people's strife and on the back of its strength, he said.

CPI(M) should take along other Left parties and Left forces against the BJP, he said.

There is no other way to end the alleged anti-people policies of the Modi government and to usher in pro-poor policies, he said.

The successful agitation against the farm laws forced the NDA government to withdraw them, he said.

He stressed on a united battle against the alleged loot in the capitalist system.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad earlier this month after the conclusion of the party's three-day central committee meeting, Yechury said the CPI(M) would work towards maximising the pooling of anti-BJP votes in the five poll-bound States and would support the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to a question on a national-level alliance and association with other political parties, Yechury had said whenever elections are due these sorts of discussions begin over a third front, fourth front or regional parties' front but eventually the government is formed by a front that is formed after the election.

No pre-election front can succeed because of the diversity of the country, he had said, adding that decisions would be taken State-wise as and when elections approach in that State or when general elections approach.

