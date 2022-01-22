My work is to see we get majority in Uttarakhand, I am leading the poll effort, says Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said he was carrying out the work assigned to him of leading the Congress campaign in Uttarakhand and his task is to get a majority for the party in the upcoming polls. Rawat told ANI in an interview that he has been told by the party's central leadership that the election will be fought under his leadership.

Rawat, who heads the party's campaign committee for Uttarakhand, said he focuses on one thing at a time and was working to oust the BJP government in the state in next month's polls. "I have one work assigned by the party. I'm doing that. I focus on one thing at a time. My work is to see that we get the majority," Harish Rawat said.

"Chunaav tumhare netritva mein lada jaega (I have been told election will be fought under my leadership)," he said. Rawat said if the party gets the majority, then it's "our time-tested tradition that we request the Congress president to nominate our leader". "She will do that," he added.

He was asked who will be the chief ministerial candidate if Congress comes to power. Asked if he is the natural leader of the party who will be sworn in as the Chief Minister if the party gets a majority, Rawat did not give a direct reply.

Polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

