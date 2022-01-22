UP Polls: Anurag Thakur holds placard, BJP flag in Lucknow during election campaign

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday was seen standing at Atal Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow carrying a placard and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag during the election campaign for the party. Thakur said it is the party's endeavour that five workers should stand every day at every crossroad with the BJP flag and placards mentioning the achievements of the party.

"With an aim to take our government's achievements to people, it is our endeavour that at every crossroads every day our five workers should stand with the flag and the achievements of the party. On other hand, door-to-door campaigns are also being done," the Union Minister told ANI. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted a door to door campaign as a part of the political programme in Kairana city and a public meeting in Meerut ahead of State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Meanwhile, BJP also released a song titled 'UP me Ee Ba' (All these are there in UP), as part of its campaign which talked about development work done by the BJP government in the state. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

