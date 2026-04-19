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Enforcement Directorate Target Kolkata Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate raided the homes of a Kolkata Police officer and a businessman as part of a money laundering investigation. The raids occurred at Deputy Police Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas's residence and businessman Joy Kamdar's home. The raids are linked to alleged connections with a construction company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:03 IST
Enforcement Directorate Target Kolkata Money Laundering
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  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on money laundering operations by conducting simultaneous raids on Sunday at the residences of a senior Kolkata Police officer and a businessman in different areas of the city.

According to an ED officer, the raid at the Ballygunge home of Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kolkata Police, was connected to a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The officer stated that there were queries regarding the police officer's alleged ties with an individual from a construction company.

In addition, ED officials, supported by central forces, executed another raid at the Behala residence of businessman Joy Kamdar. Previous searches had already been conducted at Kamdar's office and home. Both search operations were ongoing as officials tried to establish contact with Biswas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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