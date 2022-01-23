Mann Ki Baat at 11.30 am next Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat address this month will be broadcast from 11.30 am instead of usual 11 am after observing the remembrances to Mahatma Gandhi, the PMO said on Sunday. This months Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 1130 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi, the PMO said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
