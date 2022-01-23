TN pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and the principal opposition AIADMK on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Bose at the Raj Bhavan here and in his message, urged the people to take a pledge to abide by Netaji's principle of 'always the nation first' on the occasion of the country's 75th independence anniversary, the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The Governor, citing the iconic leader's famous quote of ''Give me blood and I will give you freedom'', said that it galvanised the young people to join the freedom movement including the Indian National Army which eventually led to the nation's freedom.

Stalin tweeted, ''Paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who is the symbol of patriotism for millions in India. His fame is omnipresent like the rays of sun across the nation and let's march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him.'' Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Subhash Chandra Bose, placed close to his life size statue on the Marina beachfront here. Netaji was the lion of Bengal and the nation's iron man, Subramanian said, showering encomiums.

Senior government officials participated in the official event to honour the icon of the freedom movement on his 125th birth anniversary. Netaji's statue on a high pedestal on Kamarajar Salai on the beachfront was decorated with flowers and garlands on the occasion.

AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted praising Netaji's sacrifices for the sake of the nation and his courage in fighting against the Britishers.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran hailed Netaji as a great leader, who gave a definitive shape to the freedom struggle and attracted all of India and loved the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu.

