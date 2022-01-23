Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt to consider withdrawing Sunday lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to reduce, says Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that COVID-19 cases were reduced in the state, adding that if cases continue to decline, the government will consider withdrawing Sunday lockdown.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:40 IST
Tamil Nadu govt to consider withdrawing Sunday lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to reduce, says Health Minister
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that COVID-19 cases were reduced in the state, adding that if cases continue to decline, the government will consider withdrawing Sunday lockdown. "Cases are reducing in comparison to last one or two days. It is satisfactory. If cases continue to reduce, we will think about withdrawing the Sunday lockdown," said Subramanian while talking to media.

He also said that people were cooperating with the government and complying with the Sunday lockdown. Subramanian paid tributes to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125 Birth Anniversary. (ANI)

