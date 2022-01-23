Clash breaks out between BJP, SAPAK workers in MP's Bhopal on Netaji Jayanti

A clash broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAPAKS on Sunday while paying tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue located in front of Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal. According to a BJP worker, the controversy broke out after the BJP flag was allegedly removed.

There was a fierce scuffle between the supporters of both the parties. The police present there intervened and brought the situation under control. The BJP workers could be seen threatening the SAPAK workers by saying, "The BJP government is running from the centre to state, you will be blown away." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)