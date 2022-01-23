Left Menu

Mamata again voices displeasure over proposal to amend IAS (Cadre) Rules

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reiterated her strong disapproval of the proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre Rules, 1954, accusing the Narendra Modi government of destroying the federal structure of the country.Speaking at a function here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the Centre should not go ahead with the amendment, which would enable the Union government to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.How can the Centre play with our federal structure

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reiterated her strong disapproval of the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, accusing the Narendra Modi government of destroying the federal structure of the country.

Speaking at a function here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the Centre should not go ahead with the amendment, which would enable the Union government to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

''How can the Centre play with our federal structure? How can it overrule the opinion and rights of duly elected state governments? The Centre should not do this.” Banerjee said. The Bengal CM has already written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“I'm constrained to invite your kind attention to the issue of IAS Cadre management yet again, twice in a week's time. I had written to you on this, conveying my reservations... but I had to write again, further reiterating my points, because the central government has, meanwhile, further accentuated its stand, proposing yet another revised draft, taking the matter to further non-federal extremes,'' she wrote in a letter to Modi on Thursday.

She said the amendment would ''create a fear psychosis among officers and impact their performance''.

Banerjee, in her two-page missive, had also warned the PM of ''greater movements'' in case the Centre does not reconsider its decision.

