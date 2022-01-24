Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:46 IST
Immense priority accorded to empowering girl child in development initiatives of Govt: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said immense priority is accorded to empowering the girl child in every development initiative undertaken by his government, and asserted that the focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to her.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24 ''National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child,'' Prime Minister Modi said. ''It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields,'' he said in a tweet.

''In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti,'' Modi said.

Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child, he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

