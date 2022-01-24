Left Menu

China accuses U.S., Japan of smearing it 'baselessly'

Beijing has issued a strongly-worded complaint to the United States and Japan for "baselessly" attacking China at a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. Biden and Kishida had a "very in-depth discussion" on China, sharing concerns about its intimidation of neighbours and "predatory" steps in trade and other realms, a U.S. official said of the meeting last week, adding that Kishida was particularly concerned about China's nuclear buildup.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 15:08 IST
China accuses U.S., Japan of smearing it 'baselessly'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing has issued a strongly-worded complaint to the United States and Japan for "baselessly" attacking China at a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Biden and Kishida had a "very in-depth discussion" on China, sharing concerns about its intimidation of neighbours and "predatory" steps in trade and other realms, a U.S. official said of the meeting last week, adding that Kishida was particularly concerned about China's nuclear buildup. "They yet again have baselessly smeared and attacked China, and wantonly interfered with China's domestic affairs," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The U.S and Japan are holding to Cold-War mentalities and inciting ideological antagonism," Zhao said at a regular media briefing. Biden and Kishida also resolved "to push back" against China's attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, according to a White House statement.

Biden and Kishida's online meeting was their first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan's prime minister in October. It followed "two-plus-two" discussions this month at which defence and foreign ministers from the longtime allies voiced strong concern about China's growing might and vowed to respond if necessary to destabilising activity in the Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022