Libya parliament committee urges change of PM

A committee of Libya's eastern-based parliament that is drafting a political roadmap following the failure of December's planned election said on Monday the chamber should choose a new interim prime minister.

The committee also said that any fresh election would require nine months of preparation to ensure security and avert electoral fraud.

