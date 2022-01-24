Left Menu

Libya parliament committee urges change of PM

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:36 IST
  • Libya

A committee of Libya's eastern-based parliament that is drafting a political roadmap following the failure of December's planned election said on Monday the chamber should choose a new interim prime minister.

The committee also said that any fresh election would require nine months of preparation to ensure security and avert electoral fraud.

