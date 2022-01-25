Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles death of S Sasi, son of fmr CM Namboodiripad

He was in-charge of all units of the daily in Kerala.His sincere and simple attitude as well as efficiency in managing the responsibilities given by the party and the affairs of Deshabhimani, Vijayan said in his condolences message.Several ministers, including V Sivankutty, V N Vasavan, and Speaker M B Rajesh among others expressed their condolences.Sasi is survived by his wife K S Girija and children Anupama and Aparna.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:02 IST
Kerala CM condoles death of S Sasi, son of fmr CM Namboodiripad
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed his ''deepest condolences'' on the demise of S Sasi, the youngest son of former chief minister and communist stalwart late EMS Namboodiripad.

Sasi (67), was staying with his daughter in Mumbai, family sources said.

''He collapsed at his daughter's house on Monday. He was taken to the hospital, but could not be saved,'' a party source told PTI.

Sasi was the chief accounts manager of Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) mouthpiece. He was in-charge of all units of the daily in Kerala.

''His sincere and simple attitude as well as efficiency in managing the responsibilities given by the party and the affairs of Deshabhimani,'' Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Several ministers, including V Sivankutty, V N Vasavan, and Speaker M B Rajesh among others expressed their condolences.

Sasi is survived by his wife K S Girija and children Anupama and Aparna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022