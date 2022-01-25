Left Menu

U.S. fine-tuning military plans to meet Ukraine scenarios -White House

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:51 IST
The United States is refining its military plans for all scenarios in the Ukraine crisis, the White House said on Monday, as Washington worked to bolster deployments on NATO's eastern flank.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the United States “has never ruled out” the option of providing assistance to eastern flank countries “in advance of any invasion” of Ukraine by Russia. President Joe Biden met his national security team at his Camp David retreat on Saturday and was briefed on options for deploying more U.S. troops to NATO allies in eastern Europe in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border.

Biden was to hold a secure video call with a number of European leaders later on Monday from the White House Situation Room to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

