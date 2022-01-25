Except BSP, other parties criminalised politics, pushed UP into jungle raj: Mayawati

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:03 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked her rivals, saying they have pushed Uttar Pradesh into ''jungle raj'' by criminalising politics, politicising crime and protecting the mafia.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said that governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the public.

Mayawati also accused her political rivals of keeping the state backward, but continuing with their 'jumlas' (tall claims).

''Governments of all parties, except BSP, are guilty of troubling the public by criminalising politics and politicising crime, playing with the law and protecting their party's goons and mafia, and pushing Uttar Pradesh into jungle raj by keeping it poor and backward. But their jumlas continue,'' she said.

