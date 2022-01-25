Left Menu

Former MP Anand Gautam resigns from Congress

Senior Congressmen are being deliberately neglected, he said.Gautam said that he had tried to meet national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra many times and also talk to her on phone but the people around her never let him meet her.When asked if his leaving the party was linked to his son Jayant Gautams aspiration to contest from Haidergarh seat, Gautam said there is no such issue.In 2012, I myself was seeking a ticket from Haidergarh but did not get it.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:05 IST
Former MP Anand Gautam resigns from Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a setback to the Congress, veteran party leader and former MP Anand Prakash Gautam has resigned from the party alleging neglect of workers.

Announcing his decision at a press conference here on Monday night, Gautam alleged that due to money and muscle power of prominent leaders in the district, grassroot and hardworking workers were being neglected.

Gautam was a member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms.

Without taking the name of former MP PL Punia, Gautam alleged that a senior leader of the party is trying to ''fix his equations'' to make his son win from Jaidpur assembly constituency and has no time to talk in favour of other candidates.

''Such leaders are neglecting grassroot workers and disappointed over this, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,'' he said.

In his resignation sent to the UPCC president, Gautam said that he was hurt by the chaos at the local level in almost all the districts of the state. Senior Congressmen are being deliberately neglected, he said.

Gautam said that he had tried to meet national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra many times and also talk to her on phone but the people around her never let him meet her.

When asked if his leaving the party was linked to his son Jayant Gautam's aspiration to contest from Haidergarh seat, Gautam said there is no such issue.

''In 2012, I myself was seeking a ticket from Haidergarh but did not get it. The one who was given the ticket had later left the party,'' Gautam added.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will begin next month.PTI COR SAB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022