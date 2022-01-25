Left Menu

Efforts on to ensure no hosp manpower shortage amid pandemic: Maha minister Deshmukh

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:36 IST
Efforts on to ensure no hosp manpower shortage amid pandemic: Maha minister Deshmukh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister of medical education Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday held a meeting of deans of medical colleges in Marathwada and northern parts of the state to discuss various measures to beef up infrastructure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said his department planned to start paramedical, physiotherapy and other courses in different locations in the state to ensure the manpower shortage witnessed during the first two COVID-19 waves was not repeated.

The fire safety audit of hospitals has been completed and funds will be disbursed adequately to implement the recommendations, he added.

He said the NITI Aayog recommendation of operating super specialty hospitals in PPP mode, like it has been done in Gujarat, will be looked into after studying the results from the neighbouring state.

Speaking on political issues, Deshmukh said Congress workers in Aurangabad were unhappy that they were not getting justice and, if need be, they will be come more aggressive from here on to press for their demands.

The Congress is the third partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in the state along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022