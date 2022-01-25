Efforts on to ensure no hosp manpower shortage amid pandemic: Maha minister Deshmukh

Maharashtra minister of medical education Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday held a meeting of deans of medical colleges in Marathwada and northern parts of the state to discuss various measures to beef up infrastructure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said his department planned to start paramedical, physiotherapy and other courses in different locations in the state to ensure the manpower shortage witnessed during the first two COVID-19 waves was not repeated.

The fire safety audit of hospitals has been completed and funds will be disbursed adequately to implement the recommendations, he added.

He said the NITI Aayog recommendation of operating super specialty hospitals in PPP mode, like it has been done in Gujarat, will be looked into after studying the results from the neighbouring state.

Speaking on political issues, Deshmukh said Congress workers in Aurangabad were unhappy that they were not getting justice and, if need be, they will be come more aggressive from here on to press for their demands.

The Congress is the third partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in the state along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

