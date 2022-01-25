Left Menu

UK wants independent oversight of N.Ireland trade, Truss says

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:43 IST
UK wants independent oversight of N.Ireland trade, Truss says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that Britain needed an independent arbitration mechanism to oversee trade for Northern Ireland to resolve its standoff with the European Union over post-Brexit rules.

Truss said she was working hard with EU counterparts to resolve the situation around the Northern Ireland protocol and believed a deal could be reached.

"I am working very hard with my EU counterparts to resolve the very difficult situation in Northern Ireland and it is needed that we sort this out as soon as possible," she told parliament. "That's why we're in intensive negotiations. I do believe there is a deal to be done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022