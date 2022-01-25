Left Menu

Law & order: BJP leader demands red alert, central forces in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:26 IST
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said demanded that a red alert should be sounded and central forces deployed in Punjab as he alleged that the state’s law and order has collapsed. The BJP leader said this pointing to the alleged sacrilege bids at the Kali temple in Patiala and Amritsar’s Golden Temple besides a recent bomb blast in Ludhiana. A man was held for an alleged sacrilege bid in Patiala on Monday while the person involved in the Golden Temple incident last year was lynched by people there.

Reacting to the Patiala incident, Chugh said, ''Anti-national and disruptive forces are very active in Punjab and trying to create a violent situation.'' ''Punjab should come under red alert, central forces be deployed in state,'' Chugh said in a statement.

Chugh said the recent sacrilege attempts, bomb blast in Ludhiana and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in border districts of Pathankot and Amritsar indicated that the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi has failed to maintain law and order.

