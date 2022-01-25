Left Menu

EC issues notification for third-phase polling in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:01 IST
EC issues notification for third-phase polling in UP
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the third-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

In the third of the seven-phase elections, polling will be held in 59 assembly seats spread over 16 districts on February 20.

The districts are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

According to the poll schedule, the last date for filing nominations is February 1. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

More than 2.15 crore voters -- 1.16 crore males, over 99.6 lakh females and 1,096 third gender voters -- are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the third phase.

Polling will be held at 25,741 polling stations located in 15,553 polling centres.

The final-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 7.

Votes of all phases will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022