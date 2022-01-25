EC issues notification for third-phase polling in UP

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the third-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

In the third of the seven-phase elections, polling will be held in 59 assembly seats spread over 16 districts on February 20.

The districts are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

According to the poll schedule, the last date for filing nominations is February 1. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 2.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

More than 2.15 crore voters -- 1.16 crore males, over 99.6 lakh females and 1,096 third gender voters -- are eligible to exercise their voting rights in the third phase.

Polling will be held at 25,741 polling stations located in 15,553 polling centres.

The final-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 7.

Votes of all phases will be counted on March 10.

