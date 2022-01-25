Left Menu

Congress appoints Avinash Pandey as Jharkhand incharge in place of RPN Singh who joined BJP

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary incharge of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:24 IST
Congress leader Avinash Pandey (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary incharge of Jharkhand on Tuesday. Avinash Pandey is a senior Congress leader and party's screening committee chief for Uttarkhand Assembly polls.

"Congress President has appointed Avinash Pandey as General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand with immediate effect," reads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) notification. The appointment comes after the former union minister and the Jharkhand in-charge of Congress RPN Singh quit the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

