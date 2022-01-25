Congress appoints Avinash Pandey as Jharkhand incharge in place of RPN Singh who joined BJP

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary incharge of Jharkhand on Tuesday. Avinash Pandey is a senior Congress leader and party's screening committee chief for Uttarkhand Assembly polls.

"Congress President has appointed Avinash Pandey as General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand with immediate effect," reads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) notification. The appointment comes after the former union minister and the Jharkhand in-charge of Congress RPN Singh quit the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)