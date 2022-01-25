Left Menu

Congress targets BJP over Baliyan remarks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:31 IST
Congress targets BJP over Baliyan remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP.

She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past.

''The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister,'' she said.

There was no immediate comment available from the BJP.

The Congress leader said there should not be any place for religion and caste in Indian politics.

''But to target castes, to malign them, to say the kind of things that the BJP is saying, I think it is extremely, extremely shameful and we definitely condemn it in the strongest possible way,'' she said.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022