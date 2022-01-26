Maha CM greets people on Republic Day, unfurls national flag
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour at his official residence in south Mumbai on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
In a message, Thackeray greeted citizens on the occasion expressing confidence that the united country can tackle any challenges that come in its way. He said India achieved freedom due to the sacrifices and struggle of freedom fighters.
Thackeray's wife Rashmi, minister son Aaditya Thackeray, state chief secretary Debashish Chakravarty and chief minister's principal secretary Vikas Kharge attended the ceremony to unfurl the flag.
