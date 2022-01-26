Left Menu

Maha CM greets people on Republic Day, unfurls national flag

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 09:27 IST
Maha CM greets people on Republic Day, unfurls national flag
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour at his official residence in south Mumbai on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

In a message, Thackeray greeted citizens on the occasion expressing confidence that the united country can tackle any challenges that come in its way. He said India achieved freedom due to the sacrifices and struggle of freedom fighters.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi, minister son Aaditya Thackeray, state chief secretary Debashish Chakravarty and chief minister's principal secretary Vikas Kharge attended the ceremony to unfurl the flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022