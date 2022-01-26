Modi wears Uttarakhand cap, Manipur stole this R-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditched his traditional turban look on Republic Day this year and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and sported a stole from Manipur.

Official sources said Modi uses the brahmakamal whenever he offers prayers at Kedarnath. Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a a special turban from Gujarat’s Jamnagar on 72nd Republic Day. On Independence Day last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long plume.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

Both Manipur and Uttarakhand are headed for polls next month.

