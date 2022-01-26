Left Menu

U'khand polls: Cong working president questions Harish Rawat's candidature from Ramnagar

No decisions can be taken unilaterally in social and political life, Ranjit Rawat is heard saying in the video.Though Ranjit Rawat had lost the Ramnagar seat to the BJP candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls, he had worked hard in the constituency and was expecting party ticket from there this time.However, the Congress declared Harish Rawat as its candidate from the seat in its second list on Monday, disappointing Ranjit Rawat.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:22 IST
U'khand polls: Cong working president questions Harish Rawat's candidature from Ramnagar
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Congress working president Ranjit Rawat has expressed displeasure of the candidature of former CM Harish Rawat from Nainital’s Ramnagar, a seat from where he was hopeful of getting the party ticket. In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Ranjit Rawat is seen questioning the party’s move while demanding that Harish Rawat’s candidature be withdrawn.

''Will you let someone else (Harish Rawat) reap the harvest of a barren land which you made fertile,'' he is seen asking party workers in the video.

''Someone who wants to be made the party's face for the polls, claiming people would vote in his name, would have had no problem contesting from any other seat,'' he said.

Terming the party's decision “wrong”, he asks the party high command to withdraw it.

''If it does not, then you decide what to do with someone who despite having been chief minister does not have a seat,'' Rawat said referring to Congress campaign head Harish Rawat, who lost both the seats he contested in the 2017 Assembly polls.

''I will go with whatever you decide. No decisions can be taken unilaterally in social and political life,'' Ranjit Rawat is heard saying in the video.

Though Ranjit Rawat had lost the Ramnagar seat to the BJP candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls, he had worked hard in the constituency and was expecting party ticket from there this time.

However, the Congress declared Harish Rawat as its candidate from the seat in its second list on Monday, disappointing Ranjit Rawat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022