Light a lamp to symbolise Amar Jawan Jyoti, play Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me'

Abide With Me, written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, has been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.According to a brochure released by the Indian Army on Saturday, Abide With Me does not figure in this years Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Updated: 26-01-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:09 IST
Senior Congress Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday urged ''well-wishers of inclusive India'' to symbolise the Amar Jawan Jyoti by lighting a lamp tonight and on January 29.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished people on Republic Day and posted a picture of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at its erstwhile position at India Gate.

''On Republic Day in 1950, our country took the first step in the right direction with confidence. Salute to that first step of truth and equality. Greetings on Republic Day. Jai Hind,'' Gandhi tweeted along with the picture.

Tharoor also urged people to play Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn, ''Abide With Me'', in their homes at 7 PM on January 29, the day of Beating Retreat ceremony.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) last Friday.

The Congress has accused the BJP government of ''removing history'' by ''extinguishing'' the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate and merging it with the immortal flame at National War Memorial.

''Our colleagues at @ProfCong &all well-wishers of #InclusiveIndia are invited to light a lamp to symbolise #AmarJawanJyoti at 7 pm tonight & on 29th night, and to play Gandhi ji's favourite hymn, ''Abide With Me'', in their homes at 7 pm on 29 Jan,'' Tharoor tweeted, using the hashtag 'WeWillNotRetreat from our values'.

The Congress had also attacked the government over the dropping of one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me' from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony, alleging that it was another attempt to erase his legacy.

The hymn has been replaced with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'. ''Abide With Me'', written by Scottish Anglican poet and hymnologist Henry Francis Lyte in 1847, has been part of the Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950.

According to a brochure released by the Indian Army on Saturday, ''Abide With Me'' does not figure in this year's Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

