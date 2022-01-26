Left Menu

BJP fields Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar

The BJP on Wednesday named nine more candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, fielding former chief minister B S Khanduris daughter Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar constituency which was won in 2017 by Harak Singh Rawat, now in the Congress.

The BJP on Wednesday named nine more candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, fielding former chief minister B S Khanduri's daughter Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar constituency which was won in 2017 by Harak Singh Rawat, now in the Congress. Khanduri's name was not in the first list of 59 candidates, fuelling speculation that the BJP may not give her ticket as the party named another leader from Yamkeshwar, the seat she had won in the last polls. With the second list, the party has named its candidates for 68 of the total 70 seats. The two constituencies for which the BJP is yet to name candidates include Doiwala, whose incumbent MLA and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed his unwillingness to fight these polls.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

