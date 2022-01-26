'India can be best republic in world if values of Constitution reflects in words, deeds': Odisha CM on Republic Day

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said "India can be the best Republic in the world if the values of the Constitution are reflected in our words and deeds." Addressing the people of the state, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the legendary leaders and freedom fighters and said "Our freedom struggle was not just a political struggle, it was a struggle for equality and justice."

"It was a fight against violence and exploitation. Our struggle has not only brought freedom to us but it was the greatest victory for humanity in the whole world. It is our independent values that have kept India strong despite all its diversity. Diversity is our strength. An important aspect of our lifestyle. We will never allow it to be wasted," Patnaik said. "Similarly, our constitution is an ideal constitution. The spirit of our democracy. As citizens of a great country, our constitution is the basis of all our strength. It has always inspired us to build a prosperous and just society," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reminded the people of the state about the ongoing COVID-19 situation and urged them not to panic and follow COVID-19 guidelines to defeat the virus. "The COVID-19 spreading around the world and Odisha is also fighting against it, with the support of you all the pandemic will be over soon and life and livelihood will return to normal," he said. (ANI)

