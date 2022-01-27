Left Menu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:20 IST
UP Polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Modinagar, Ghaziabad today
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today. "Today, I will be in Modinagar, Ghaziabad for campaigning and voter interaction in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

