Renowned Marathi writer, social activist Dr Anil Awachat dead

Well-known Marathi author and social activist Dr Anil Awachat died due to a prolonged illness at his residence here on Thursday morning, his family member said. He was 78. Dr Awachat was hospitalised some days back due to health problems, and he was brought home from the hospital around four days ago, the family member said.

Born at Otur in Pune district, Awachat had completed MBBS education from B J Medical College here. Known for his several books, including ''Manasa'', ''Swatahavishayi'', ''Gard'', ''Karyarat'', ''Karyamagna'' and ''Kutuhalapoti'', Awachat regularly wrote articles in different Marathi magazines and other publications. He had a stint with journalism and was known for his reportage kind of writing.

He was associated with several social causes. Dr Awachat, along with his late wife, had founded a de-addiction center called Muktangan Rehabilitation Center in the city in 1986. It came to be known as one of the best institutes in the field of drugs and alcohol de-addiction.

Apart from writing, he was passionate about origami, wood carving, playing flute, cooking, painting and photography. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over Dr Awachat's death. ''The news of the demise of social worker and founder of ‘Muktangan’ Dr Anil Awachat is saddening. Dr Awachat was an acclaimed writer and journalist who devoted his life to the cause of social transformation through 'Muktangan','' the governor said in a tweet. ''Dr Awachat saved many precious lives and their families by showing them the path of de-addiction. Through his writings & lectures, he brought to fore the problems of poor & most neglected sections of society. Continuing his unfinished work will be a tribute to the late Dr Awachat,'' he added. Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tributes, saying that Dr Awachat was a renowned writer, who was also known for his contribution in the field of de-addiction. Solving the problems of the underprivileged people was his priority, Fadnavis added.

