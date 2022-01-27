Left Menu

Appointments on state-run corporations, boards in Maha to be made soon: Cong

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said the much-delayed appointments on state-run corporations and boards will be made soon.

Generally, legislators and members of the ruling party/alliance are appointed to state-run corporations and boards.

''The list (of appointments) is ready and will be announced in phases. There are over 100 corporations in the state,'' Patole said.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting of senior Congress leaders with AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil.

Former Chief Ministers and senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, who is now the PWD minister in the MVA government, and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting.

Patole said the Congress leaders discussed results of the recent elections to more than 100 nagar panchayats (local governing bodies for small towns) and the party's strategy for the upcoming polls to a clutch of municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

'We also conveyed to Patil, the problems being faced by Congress leaders in Mantralaya (the state secretariat),'' he said without elaborating.

The Congress is a member of the state's ruling coalition MVA which also consists of the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Asked about the controversy over naming of a renovated garden in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Patole said the BJP shouldn't indulge in communal politics over the 18th century Mysore ruler.

''The maidan is named after Tipu Sultan since long. Why those in power in the Mumbai civic body (currently ruled by Shiv Sena) did not change its name?'' the Congress leader asked.

