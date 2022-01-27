Amit Shah slams Akhilesh Yadav for 'mafia-gundaraj', says nation, UP safe only under BJP rule

Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country and Uttar Pradesh are safe only under BJP rule. Addressing a public meeting, Shah drew a comparison between the work done by the BJP government and that of the previous regimes.

Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "If governance is in the hands of BJP, then development will happen and if it is in the hands of Akhilesh Yadav, then goons and mafia will rule. Why does Akhilesh Yadav feel bad when goons and bahubalis are booked? Goons and mafias used to rule Uttar Pradesh under the SP government...be it Azam Khan or Mukhtar Ansari. There are so many cases against Azam Khan that the sections of CrPC fell short. Akhilesh Yadav, who could not even provide electricity during his rule, is talking about giving free electricity today." The Union Home Minister said the BJP government has done the work of providing free electricity connections to 1.41 crore poor families of Uttar Pradesh.

"Be it the Ram Janmabhoomi temple or the restoration work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Vindhyavasini Corridor, would it have been possible if Narendra Modi had not become the Prime Minister? The goal of the BJP is to make Mathura-Vrindavan a modern pilgrimage centre without tampering with the sanctity and spiritual verve. BJP has revamped the pilgrimage centres of Sanatan culture without worrying about the vote bank," Shah added He said the BJP government has worked towards augmenting the divinity and grandeur of the 10 km area of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in the last five years.

Earlier today, Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Mathura as a part of BJP's political outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls. He also offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan city of Mathura today.

Shah's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

