Cong to go with CM face in Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a virtual rally here, Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured him that whosoever is chosen the CM face, the other will support him.Normally, we dont do this but if the Congress Party, our workers and Punjab wants this, then we will take a decision on the CM face, he said.We will take this decision after consulting our workers.

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday said the party will go the Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers. Addressing a virtual rally here, Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured him that whosoever is chosen the CM face, the other will support him.

''Normally, we don't do this but if the Congress Party, our workers and Punjab wants this, then we will take a decision on the CM face,'' he said.

''We will take this decision after consulting our workers. Others will work as a team,'' he said.

The demand for declaring chief ministerial face will be met as soon as possible, Gandhi added. Rahul said both Channi and Sidhu told him that biggest question in Punjab is who will lead the Congress Party in the state.

''Media people call it chief ministerial candidate. Both Sidhu and Channi gave me an assurance that two people cannot lead and only one can lead. Both told me whoever leads, the other will put all his energy behind him,'' said Gandhi.

Earlier in his address, Sidhu said people want clarity who will implement the agenda and roadmap, to which Channi later said he was never after any post and anyone whose name is announced, he will whole heartedly back the decision.

Gandhi arrived here in the evening from Amritsar. His arrival here got delayed as he had reached Amritsar three hours behind schedule owing to bad weather.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

