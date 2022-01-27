Govt official's remark angers employees

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 27 (PTI): Employees in Andhra Pradesh got agitated after an advisor (public affairs) to the State government S R K Reddy on Thursday called the leaders of their associations immature. This prompted the Finance Department to issue a circular ordering the Treasury officials to draw up this month's salary bills in accordance with the new pay scales.

The leaders took exception to the advisor’s remark and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately.

Meanwhile, the struggle committee of PRC (professional regulation commission) stayed away from talks with the government committee for the third day to resolve the pay revision issue.

“We are ready for talks with the employees’ associations...we're ready to climb four steps down,” said the advisor (public affairs).

He has said the employees’ leaders should not act in an immature manner.

“Immature is a small word. I should use something bigger…” he remarked.

Amid this, the employees started submitting request letters to the drawing and disbursing officers seeking the salary for January 2022 as per the old scales of pay.

“I request my salary to be paid only in old scales, including dearness allowance sanctioned up to July 1, 2021. My salary will be lesser if fixed in Revised Pay Scales 2022 as per the Government Orders,” the employees said in the letter.

They said they would be willing to accept the new pay scales after exercising their option as and when provided.

Then, the Finance Department issued yet another circular memo saying the January month's salary should be paid as per the revised scales.

Special Chief Secretary (finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat was quoted as saying in the memo that preparations of salary bills for January were considerably behind the prescribed timeline and he directed that all the bills be uploaded by Friday and salaries and pensions credited on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)