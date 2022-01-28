Left Menu

BJP fields former Uttarakhand Congress president Upadhyay from Tehri

The BJP on Friday named Kishore Upadhyay, a former state Congress president who joined it on Thursday, as its candidate from Tehri assembly seat in Uttarakhand. Unhappy with shrinking space for him in the Congress, Upadhyay had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and the partys election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The BJP on Friday named Kishore Upadhyay, a former state Congress president who joined it on Thursday, as its candidate from Tehri assembly seat in Uttarakhand. The party also fielded Brij Bhushan Gairola from Doiwala, from where former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is the sitting MLA but has expressed his unwillingness to contest the poll this time. With the announcement, the BJP has now named all its candidates for the February 14 elections to the 70-member assembly. The BJP is in power in the state. Unhappy with shrinking space for him in the Congress, Upadhyay had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

