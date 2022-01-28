Left Menu

TN police warns of action against those disturbing religious harmony

Tough action would be taken against those spreading canards in social media to create religious hatred or disturb public tranquility, Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned on Friday. Following a complaint against a BJP functionary which alleged that he posted tweets that created among people hatred and enmity based on religion, an FIR was filed by cyber crime wing and investigation has been taken up, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:52 IST
Tough action would be taken against those spreading canards in social media to create religious hatred or disturb public tranquility, Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned on Friday. Following a complaint against a BJP functionary which alleged that he posted tweets that created among people hatred and enmity based on religion, an FIR was filed by cyber crime wing and investigation has been taken up, police said. The complaint was against Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tamil Nadu president, Vinoj P Selvam and it was filed by a resident of Kilpauk here, Elangovan. Against this background, Jiwal warned of tough action against those spreading falsehood or distorting true news in social media to stoke communal passions or disturb public peace, a city police release said. Selvam had posted some tweets related to an allegation that a school in Thanjavur district had coerced a 17-year old girl student, a hostel inmate to convert to Christianity. The school management has rejected that allegation. The girl died by suicide recently.

