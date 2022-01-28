Governance Now to Honour Achievers with Visionary Awards 2021

Left Menu

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Governance Now a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers will honour achievers with Visionary Awards of 2021 in a virtual webinar attended by thousands of followers. Hon’ble Union Minister, Law, and Justice, Government of India, Shri Kiren Rijiju, will present Governance Now, Visionary Awards to 7 exclusive dignitaries in alphabetical order in the following categories: 1. Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry - Shri Anil Kapoor, Veteran Actor 2. Regulator, Financial Sector - Shri Ashish Chauhan, MD, Bombay Stock Exchange 3. Best Administrator, Handling COVID-19 Situation - Shri Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 4. Media Personality of the Year - Shri NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks, India Ltd 5. Most Popular Face News (English) - Shri Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group 6. Political Spokesperson of the Year - Shri Shehzad Poonawala 7. Most Popular Face News (Hindi) - Shri Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor, Zee News The Awardees have been chosen after rigorous screening by an expert panel after multiple rounds of experts’ meetings.

Governance Now, a participatory platform for analysis of public policy and governance engages with experts from cross-sections of society and has created niche credibility amongst the policymakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director, SABGROUP said, ''Though I have kept myself out from the entire process, our Panel of Experts have adhered to the best processes and only the best achievers are being felicitated as Governance Now stands for credibility and high standards of journalism.” The event will be broadcasted live on Zoom, SABGROUP Governance Now Digital platform (www.governancenow.com), Exchange for Media & BW Businessworld platforms. Image: Visionary Awards 2021 by Governance Now PWR PWR

