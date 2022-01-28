Left Menu

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya found hanging

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: RPT after removing word in 2nd last para) (Eds- Adds more details) Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y was found hanging in her house here on Friday and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital where she is employed, police said.

The couple had a nine-month-old son, whose christening ceremony had taken place a couple of months ago, according to family sources.

This morning, Neeraj left for duty while she was at home.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked at the door repeatedly but there was no response. So, she informed Dr Neeraj who, too, called on his wife's phone, yet there was no response, the police said adding that the door was broken open and the body was shifted for a post-mortem.

On learning this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some Ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family, BJP sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy called up Yediyurappa over the phone and conveyed their condolences, sources close to Yediyurappa said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress State president D K Shivakumar expressed grief over the untimely death of Soundarya and prayed to God to give strength to the family to bear the loss.

The sources said Soundarya's last rites were performed in Neeraj's farmhouse in the city.

