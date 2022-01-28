New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

ELN7 POLLS-UP-AKHILESH-LD JAYANT Be wary of BJP: Akhilesh to farmers; Jayant says SP-RLD tie-up 'solid' Muzaffarnagar: Appearing here with his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked farmers to be wary of the BJP, saying the ruling party's government had withdrawn its controversial farm laws only for the sake of votes.

ELN8 POLL-UP-LD YOGI SP Adityanath targets SP on Pakistan and Jinnah Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav, calling them supporters of Pakistan and ''worshippers of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah''. ELX19 POLLS-UP-AZAM KHAN-FAMILY Azam Khan's son, wife file nomination from same seat as SP candidates Noida: Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son and wife have filed their nominations from the same assembly constituency as the party's candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls. ELX18 POLLS-UP-PRIYANKA Cong will set up panel to streamline recruitment for govt posts if voted to power in UP: Priyanka Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will set up a special recruitment commission to streamline the selection process for all vacant government posts. ELX14 POLLS-UP-BJP-LD LIST UP polls: BJP declares 91 candidates, 13 ministers find place in list Lucknow: The BJP on Friday released a list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, giving tickets to 13 ministers and repeating its sitting MLA in Ayodhya. ELX20 POLLS-PB-MAJITHIA Majithia files nomination papers from Amritsar East, says Sidhu 'failed' people of his constituency Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of having ''failed'' the people of Amritsar East as their representative as he filed his nomination papers from the assembly constituency here. DEL24 PB-BSF LD DRUGS BSF constable injured in encounter with drug smugglers along Indo-Pak border Chandigarh: The BSF on Friday foiled a cross-border drug smuggling bid and recovered 58 kg heroin after an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district that also left a force personnel injured, police said.

DES9 PB-ARMED FORCES-PILOT Those who talk of nationalism should answer why 1.22 lakh vacancies in armed forces: Sachin Pilot Chandigarh: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attacked the BJP, saying those who talk of nationalism should answer why 1.22 lakh vacancies in the armed forces have not been filled.

ELN5 POLLS-UKD-LD SHAH Uttarakhand polls: Shah campaigns in Rudraprayag, asks people to bring BJP back to power Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a door-to-door campaign and addressed poll meetings in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, appealing to people to bring the BJP back to power in the state to ensure good governance for another five years.

ELX15 POLLS-UKD-HARAK U'khand polls: Harak Singh Rawat not in contest for first time in two decades Dehradun: With all parties having announced their candidates for the February 14 Uttarakhand election, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has emerged as the most prominent face to have been left out of the poll fray.

ELN3 POLLS-UKD-FAMILIES Preference for 'dynasties' in Uttarakhand assembly elections Dehradun: In an attempt to cash in on the prestige of veteran leaders and convert it into the gain of seats in Uttarakhand, major political parties like the BJP and the Congress have once again given priority to political families over their common workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)