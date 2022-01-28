Left Menu

CPI MP demands withdrawal of new SBI guidelines for recruitment of pregnant women

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Friday sought Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithararaman's intervention and demanded immediate withdrawal of the State Bank of India circular pertaining to the guidelines for the recruitment of pregnant women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:38 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
In his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithararaman, the CPI MP said that such guidelines have been issued by a public sector bank is shocking and completely undermines the rights of women.

"It appears that under the garb of 'empowering women' the new guidelines, which consider pregnant women who are three months and above as being temporarily unfit for an appointment, are in fact arbitrarily discriminating against them. This policy fails to consider the interests of working women and will cause further discrimination against them in the workspace," Viswam said. He further said that women are constantly subjected to arbitrary policies that are rooted in patriarchal mindsets. It is appalling that a government-run bank is not only reinforcing stereotypes but actively contributing to their creation.

"I, therefore, urge you to immediately intervene in the matter and withdraw the circular. Any policy that concerns women in the workspace must ensure that it does not become a tool ofdiscrimination and oppression. For generations, women have struggled to enter the workforce and challenge notions of patriarchy, including within the State Bank of India. Such guidelines are undemocratic, arbitrary and prejudiced," Viswam added. (ANI)

