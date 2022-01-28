Left Menu

Home Ministry Awards HP Police for Crime Tracking Network

Kishan Reddy and the second silver trophy for the year 2021 has been awarded by the current Union Minister of State Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the state DGP added.The DGP said that CCTNS is the backbone of the Police Station working and essential to crime control.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:09 IST
The union home ministry has awarded Himachal Pradesh Police with the National Winner Award for Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), the state Police said here on Friday.

The HP Police has been awarded this trophy two years in a row under Hilly States Category, which includes Hilly and North-East States, the state director general of police Sanjay Kundu said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the state Police and DGP Sanjay Kundu for the award. The first silver trophy for the year 2020 was awarded by the then Union Minister of State Home G. Kishan Reddy and the second silver trophy for the year 2021 has been awarded by the current Union Minister of State Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the state DGP added.

The DGP said that CCTNS is the backbone of the Police Station working and essential to crime control. The system integrator for HP Police is Tech Mahindra, he added. The CM praised DGP Sanjay Kundu for his use of latest technology in controlling and tracking crime, and also initiating various people-friendly schemes in the state for effective policing.

