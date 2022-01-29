Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP's hand in chopper delay, demands Election Commission to take cognizance

By Ashoke Raj Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the Election Commission of India to take cognizance alleging that his helicopter in Delhi was stopped by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government ahead of his press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

Yadav on Friday said, "BJP can do anything before the elections." In view of this incident, Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the Election Commission of India to take up the matter.

"If someone has to go to a press conference and authorities make him wait for about two hours before boarding the helicopter, how will one reach the destination? I hope Election Commission should take cognizance of this," Akhilesh Yadav told ANI. According to the SP chief's schedule, his press conference in Muzaffarnagar was scheduled at around 1 pm on Friday, but he was in Delhi till around 2.30 pm. However, after some time, he took a helicopter to Muzaffarnagar.

He further said, "People told me at the airport that BJP leaders had taken flight before me. I was told this by air traffic officials. BJP leaders did not have to wait whereas I had to wait for more than two hours. Whatever BJP does, the people of Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply and remove them out of power." Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, the 6th phase on March 3, and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

