Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana', said the state government on Friday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 13:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on February 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana', said the state government on Friday. Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September.

As per the Chhattisgarh government's public relations department, Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had invited Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the state government. The event will be held at Rajyotsav Ground.

The Wayanad MP will also attend the foundation laying ceremony of a 'Sevagram' being built in Nava Raipur during his visit to the state. The program is scheduled amid Assembly elections to five states including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 while Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022