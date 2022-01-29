Left Menu

Trial in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi to be held on day-to-day basis from Feb 5: Court

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:58 IST
Trial in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi to be held on day-to-day basis from Feb 5: Court
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday said trial in the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be conducted on a day-to-day basis from February 5.

Civil court judge and judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) at Bhiwandi, J V Paliwal, passed the order.

Citing a recent order of the Supreme Court, in which it called for speedy disposal of cases involving elected representatives, the court held that the case against Gandhi fell under the same category and hence needs to be taken up on priority, fast-tracked and heard on a day-to-day basis.

The magistrate sought to know if counsels from both the sides - advocates Prabodh Jaywant for the complainant and advocate Narayan Iyer for Rahul Gandhi, were prepared for the day-to-day hearing.

Rajesh Kunte, a local worker of the RSS, had in 2014 filed the case against Rahul Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the Sangh was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kunte had claimed in his case that this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.

In 2018, a court Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022