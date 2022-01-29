Left Menu

Only BJP-led double-engine govt can restore Punjab's glory: Meenakshi Lekhi

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:57 IST
Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that If good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Only a BJP-led ''double-engine'' dispensation can restore Punjab's glory, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Saturday asserting that massive development works were carried out by the saffron party-led Union government although it is not in power in the state.

Describing the people of Punjab as hard-working, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that If good governance is provided then the state can move on the path of progress.

''That is possible only by a BJP-led government in the state,'' she added.

The BJP has tied up with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) for the Punjab Assembly polls to be held on February 20.

Elaborating on the works done in the state from the funds received under various missions and schemes of the Union government, Lekhi said when the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 the total length of roads in Punjab was 1,114 km which has now increased to 4,100 km.

''All this development has been done when the BJP is not in power in the state. Development will be at a double pace when there is be a BJP-led Government in the state as well,'' Lekhi added.

