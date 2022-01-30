332 candidates in fray for 2022 Goa Assembly elections

Left Menu

A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year. The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 31, 2022. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

