Communalism that led to Gandhiji's death biggest threat to nation today: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the communal ideology that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi has become the biggest threat to the country and it still slaughters people in the name of religion.Vijayan, in his message on Martyrs Day, said memories of Gandhiji were more relevant now than ever before and urged the people to take a pledge to fight communalism and promote fraternity.Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the communal ideology that led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi has become the biggest threat to the country and it still ''slaughters'' people in the name of religion.

Vijayan, in his message on Martyrs' Day, said memories of Gandhiji were more relevant now than ever before and urged the people to take a pledge to fight communalism and promote fraternity.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

''#MahatmaGandhi was murdered by the very forces that still slaughter people in the name of religion. They are the biggest threat to our country today. Gandhiji's memory is more relevant now than ever before. This #Martyrs'Day, let's pledge to fight communalism, promote fraternity,'' Vijayan tweeted on the 74th death anniversary of Gandhi.

Vijayan said all forms of sectarianism were gaining ground, shaking the very foundations of democracy and innocent people were the victims.

''The same communal ideology that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi has become the biggest threat to the country... We even have to watch the racists share joy on the day of death of the world-respected Mahatma Gandhi. This is the biggest challenge we Indians are facing as a community. We must take up that challenge with the strongest political conviction,'' Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said the martyrdom of Gandhi, who united the people through the national movement and led them to achieve independence, should become an inspiration and strength.

