PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:10 IST
Cong releases 4th list of 61 candidates for UP polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates, including 24 women, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party has announced that it will give 40 percent of tickets to women. The party which has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for three decades is contesting all 403 seats.

The party has so far announced 311 candidates, including 127 women, for the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh assembly polls starting February 10.

The third list of candidates included 37 women, while the party's first and second lists had 50 and 16 women respectively.

Some of the candidates were associated with the anti-CAA protests and those who have struggled for people's rights in the state.

The Congress is contesting the state polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and have laid down a roadmap of how to provide jobs, if elected to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

